Simmons Bank Sells 2,559 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE PG opened at $147.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
