Simmons Bank Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 307.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $196.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

