Simmons Bank Sells 539 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

