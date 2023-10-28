Simmons Bank Sells 692 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

