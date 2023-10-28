Simmons Bank Sells 697 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

