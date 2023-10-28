Simmons Bank Sells 871 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 379,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,995,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

