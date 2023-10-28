Simmons Bank Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 284,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $149.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

