Simmons Bank Trims Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Simmons Bank cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,556,000 after purchasing an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.