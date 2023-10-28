Simon Beams Purchases 300,000 Shares of Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Stock

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Beams purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($18,987.34).

Cannindah Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Get Cannindah Resources alerts:

About Cannindah Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cannindah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of various mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Cannindah project located in Queensland; and the Piccadilly project located in the Charter Tower.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannindah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannindah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.