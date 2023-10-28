Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,218 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $528,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $25.37 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.