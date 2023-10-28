Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Skechers U.S.A. updated its Q4 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $56.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 496,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

