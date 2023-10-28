SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.88.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLG opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.