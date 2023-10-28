SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $42.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 4.33.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

