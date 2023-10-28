Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,030 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,927,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $66,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,317.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,906 shares of company stock worth $5,131,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

