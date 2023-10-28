Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.33, but opened at $47.50. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 108,718 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.