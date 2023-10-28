South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded South32 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 410 ($5.02) to GBX 400 ($4.90) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of South32 from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. South32 has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

