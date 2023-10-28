Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Announces Earnings Results

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

