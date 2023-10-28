SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 996.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

