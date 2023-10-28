SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $38.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

