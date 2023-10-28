Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

