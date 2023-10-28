St. Louis Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

