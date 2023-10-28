STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5,096.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

Get Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.