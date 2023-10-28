Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

