Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,136 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.04 and a 52 week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

