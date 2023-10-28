Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

