Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,254,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 167,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

