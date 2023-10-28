Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after buying an additional 225,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

