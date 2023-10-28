Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

