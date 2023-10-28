Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $250.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

