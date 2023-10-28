Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 339 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.08 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

