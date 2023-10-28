Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.35 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

