Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,092 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $290.04 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.06.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $6,093,877. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

