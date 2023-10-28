Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,571 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

NYSE:WHR opened at $102.10 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.76.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

