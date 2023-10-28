Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.