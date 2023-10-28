Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,565 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 7.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $800,013,000 after buying an additional 3,388,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,695,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $310,729,000 after buying an additional 298,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,582,776 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,954,000 after buying an additional 1,089,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.59. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

