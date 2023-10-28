Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.