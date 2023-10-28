Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 919 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average is $276.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.