Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after buying an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

