Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFUV stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

