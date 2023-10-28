Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.37. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

