Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,638,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VBR opened at $149.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

