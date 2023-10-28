Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $38.74 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.