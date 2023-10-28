StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STEP opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $575,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,880,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,880,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

