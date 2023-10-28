STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TUGN opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.2099 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 108.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,384 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF accounts for 8.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 52.51% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

