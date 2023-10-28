Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.11.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$432.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4501608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

