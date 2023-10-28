STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,169,000 after buying an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $46,169,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 479,365 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 518,284 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 413,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

