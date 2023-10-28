StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Ashford has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

