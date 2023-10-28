StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.