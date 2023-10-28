StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HT

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.