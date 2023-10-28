StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OPOF opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

